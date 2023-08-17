An expanding Empire: Local gym is more than doubling its space - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Ammon gym changing locations after 2 years of business

Man warming up before a weightlifting routine at Empire Strength & Fitness. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON – Merging a strength and fitness gym with a barbell and workout equipment company has turned into a winning combination for Garet Butikofer and his partners, Curtis Bishop and Scott Cooper.

The trio came together in July 2021 to open Empire Strength and Fitness at 3166 North Lockheed Circle in Ammon. After two years in operation, it’s accumulated more than 300 members and has outgrown its 4,000-square-foot space.

“People like the atmosphere. There’s a great vibe; everyone cheers for each other. We have all types of people come in, so everyone feels comfortable,” Butikofer tells EastIdahoNews.com.

He and his team are planning to move into a 9,500-square-foot building on Piper Street directly across from iPull at 3015 North 15th East.

“We’re hoping to be in it by the end of this year,” Butikofer says.

Amenities at the new space will include locker rooms, showers, as well as workout recovery features like ice baths and saunas.

Empire Strength and Fitness offers a variety of weightlifting machines and workout equipment for clients interested in powerlifting, strongman competitions, cross fit, bodybuilding and other fitness programs. It’s open 24/7, and members have access to the building with a key fob. Get a look inside in the video above.

Butikofer provides individual workout training to help clients achieve their fitness goals. Butikofer says the new space will enhance his ability to serve customers.

He enjoys strongman competitions, and his motivation for being part of this venture was to have a space where he could use the type of equipment he likes best.

Gym user lifting a 300-pound atlas stone. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“Gyms don’t like the atlas stones — the big boulders — and other big, heavy stuff, so I had to find a space where I could do that,” he says.

Finding the appropriate space was difficult until he met Bishop, who owns a barbell and fitness supply company at 2556 Heyrend Way in Idaho Falls.

It’s a partnership that’s been mutually beneficial. Clients use the workout equipment in the gym, which serves as a showroom for Bishop’s products.

“People can try this stuff out, and if they want to buy it, they can (find it at Bishop’s shop),” Butikofer says.

Butikofer enjoys “watching people’s lives change” as they train at the gym. He cites specific individuals who’ve been particularly rewarding to help because of drastic changes in their fitness ability.

“Going from a little old lady that could barely do anything to have her pushing 300 pounds on a sled and be able to pull it too. I tell her, ‘You never have to fear because if you run out of gas, you’ll be able to push your own car,'” Butikofer recalls.

He’s also witnessed novice athletes become elite competitors in fitness tournaments, and he says it’s empowering to see them make that transition.

Butikofer and his team are hosting a Halloween-themed strongman competition at the Center Stage Theatre on Oct. 28. The third annual event will feature locals and out-of-staters in a contest that Butikofer says will be “quite a spectacle” for the community. Additional information will be available on the business’s Facebook page as it gets closer.

An American and company flag hang from the ceiling inside Empire Strength & Fitness. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Java Espress opening in Rexburg

REXBURG – The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the opening of a new Java Espress store.

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 at 565 North 2nd East.

There are at least five additional locations throughout eastern Idaho, including four in Idaho Falls and one in Blackfoot.

The coffee shop serves a variety of gourmet coffees, flavored sodas, smoothies, infused energy drinks & protein shakes.

