Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will answer your questions at Idaho Falls Chamber event - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

IDAHO FALLS – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber is pleased to host Idaho State Lt. Governor Scott Bedke at a special luncheon, which will occur on September 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Westbank Convention Center on River Parkway.

Attendees will be able to hear from the Lt. Governor and participate in a moderated Q&A with the ability to submit questions before the event. Participating in events like these allows our Chamber and community members to engage directly with our current Lt. Governor, providing a platform for open dialogue and collaboration.

Lt. Governor Scott Bedke has a distinguished record of public service, having served in various leadership roles throughout his career. His dedication to Idaho’s growth and development has earned him the respect and admiration of his constituents.

The luncheon promises an exceptional opportunity for community leaders, local businesses, and residents to engage in meaningful conversations with Lt. Governor Bedke. Attendees will have the chance to gain insights into the Lt. Governor’s vision for the future of Idaho and participate in vital discussions regarding matters of public interest.

“The Lt Governor was our honorary 4th of July Parade Grand Marshall this year, and we are looking forward to hosting him again and hearing his message about the future of Idaho,” says Paul Baker, CEO of Greater Idaho Falls Chamber. “We can work directly with our local, state, and national leaders and advocate for our business community, which sets us apart from a standard business networking group. Hosting the Lt Governor is just one example of how we do that.”

Brio Home Health and Hospice, Molina Healthcare, and Rich Broadcasting are sponsoring the event.

Questions can be submitted in advance beginning September 1 via a link on the chamber website. Tickets can be purchased from our website.