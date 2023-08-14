New medical center announces grand opening in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Madisonhealth has announced the grand opening of its newest location, Rigby Medical Center. The public is invited to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 at 477 Pleasant County Lane in Rigby, just off Courthouse Way.

Clinic under construction in Rigby will offer medical services for impoverished or uninsured clients

The multi-practice medical center in the heart of Jefferson County.

“Jefferson County is among the fastest growing counties in Idaho,” Madisonhealth officials said in a news release. “With this growth has come an increasing need for additional medical services.”

According to the news release, Rigby Medical Center will offer the following critically needed services:

Primary care. One or more family medicine providers will be onsite to prevent, diagnose and treat a wide range of illnesses and injuries.

Podiatry. Foot and ankle specialists will provide preventative and corrective care for foot and ankle conditions and injuries.

OB/GYN. Madisonhealth providers will be available for onsite patient appointments to assist with a wide spectrum of women’s health issues.

Orthopedics. Orthopedic specialists will assist with prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligament, tendons and muscles.

Additional specialty services will be added as needed.

“We’re so pleased to be adding this much-needed medical center in Jefferson County,” said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer at Madisonhealth. “Our focus will be to provide a multi-specialty care center that will complement the outstanding healthcare currently provided to the citizens of Jefferson County.”

“A large number of our employees live in Rigby and Menan,” said Doug McBride, Executive Director of Business Development. “Opening this center in Rigby makes sense in so many ways. We’ve been part of the Jefferson County community for many years. Our vision in providing these services right in Jefferson County is to help make the healthcare experience more convenient and accessible.”