Annual boxing tournament returning for fifth year in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Razor’s Edge Boxing Club in Idaho Falls is gearing up for its fifth annual “Rumble in the Jungle,” a boxing tournament at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena inside Tautphaus Park.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on August 12. Kids in different age groups will be sparring with people in other boxing clubs. The headlining bout is between Martin Gordo of Rexburg and Martin Caro from Middleton.

Gordo, a five-year member of Razor’s Edge, defeated Caro in the state golden gloves tournament earlier this year. The two will be facing each other again in this non-ranking USA boxing competition.

“It feels good, but I feel like it’s going to be a lot tougher because he’s ready and knows how I fight now,” Gordo tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There’s a lot more pressure on me because I’m fighting at home.”

The 23-year-old Rexburg man has been a headline competitor at the event for the last several years. As he prepares for Saturday’s bout, the three-time champion is going into it with a little bit of added stress.

“A lot of people are going to see me perform and it’s been a while since I fought at Rumble in the Jungle,” says Gordo. “I definitely feel the pressure a lot more.”

Gordo says he’s been training in the gym three days a week for the last few months. He runs several miles a day when he’s not sparring.

A recent photo of Gordo following a boxing match. | Courtesy Holly Gregson

Head Coach Holly Gregson is excited to see him square off again with his previous opponent. She’s rooting for him and all the other club members who are participating.

“We have a lot of extraordinary talent on the card,” Gregson says. “And there’s a few first-time fighters who are just barely throwing their hat in the ring.”

Among the other club members competing is national silver gloves champion Owen Taule and longtime participant Julian Hernandez.

The first fight of the night is between 60-pound, eight-year-old club member E.J. Chavez and a national champion from Utah.

“That’s another fun one,” says Gregson.

Eight-year-old E.J. Chavez will face off with a national champion from Utah next Saturday. | Courtesy Holly Gregson

The tournament is expected to last three or four hours.

Razor’s Edge Boxing Club is a nonprofit organization that provides an outlet for at-risk youth. It was formed in 2006 and there are at least 60 active members of the club between eight and 34.

Rumble in the Jungle serves as a fundraiser for the club and Gregson is urging people to attend as the show celebrates its five-year anniversary.

“It’s a milestone that seemed so far away when we started this journey,” she says. “We have planned for this to be the biggest show ever in terms of the nicest belts and T-shirts for all the athletes (provided by) a sponsor.”

Friends and family members of the kids have stepped up to help, Gregson says, and the hard work of everyone involved has been “awe-inspiring.”

Birria tacos, nachos and other homemade concessions will be available during the event, along with beer and other drinks. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students. Those five and under are free.