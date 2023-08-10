Annual Greek Festival makes changes to better serve thousands of attendees - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is making changes to the annual Greek Festival in hopes of cutting down wait times for food.

After first considering the implementation of a third food line, members of the church have decided instead to pre-make gyros for service in hopes that will speed up the process. The church has also received permission from the city to block off East Wyeth Street, between North 5th Avenue and the alley behind the church — to create a maze-style line weaving through the street.

“We bring 5 to 6,000 people, in a short period of time. We do try to move the line,” said Parish Priest, Father Constantine Zozos. “We’re going to have, sort of like, a Disney line and we’ll have (water) misters for the people that are in line.”

A gyro from the 2022 Greek Festival. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

As Zozos explained, the parishioners and volunteers who prepare the food have decided a third food line would be more of a hindrance than a help. It would require more servers and space — further limiting space for eating.

The menu, he added, will be the same as years past, including some additions that were made at last year’s event. The Bougatsa — or Greek-style cannoli — is a phyllo dough wrap stuffed with a sweet cream and orange zest. Also sticking around from last year is a special kettle for cooking more leg of lamb — one of the event’s hottest sellers — as well as frozen dishes people can purchase and take home to prepare and enjoy later.

Volunteers prep the Bougats during a workshop. | Courtesy Father Constantine Zozos

One item new to the menu this year, which Zozos is especially excited about, is the chocolate-dipped baklava.

“You can’t find this food anywhere — not this good. And it’s fresh,” he said.

Food service lines, like years past, will include some local VIPs serving the homemade food.

Food lines during the 2021 Greek Festival. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Money made during the event is used for maintenance and restoration of the 108-year-old church — a designated National Historic Site. Remaining moneys are then donated to local nonprofits.

“We want share our culture. We want to share our faith. Throughout the day, we have three or four church tours,” Zozos said.

The Greek Festival will will be held on August 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518 North 5th Avenue in Pocatello.