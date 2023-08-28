Chick-fil-A launched a new sandwich and milkshake today. We tried them both. Here's what we thought. - East Idaho News

AMMON — Chick-fil-A’s first foray into the chicken sandwich wars was so successful that it’s launching a second entry, marking the first time the chain has altered its well-known fried chicken sandwich.

The new poultry offering hits restaurants nationwide Monday with a twist on the original classic: It’s called the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich.

The new limited-edition sammie is adorned with custom-made pimento cheese, jalapenos and a drizzle of honey. The seasonal sandwich is the first time Chick-fil-A has experimented with their original fried chicken sandwich recipe.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Stuart Tracy, the creator behind the new dish, said in a statement.

The prospective launch has been met with excitement from customers via social media.

Will Herbert, an entrepreneur from Oakland, California, said he dines at Chick-fil-A multiple times a week and plans on trying the latest addition when it’s released.

“I think it’s really interesting because Chick-fil-A has a very selective menu that never really changes,” Herbert said. “I’m excited to try this new sandwich, but I’m more excited that they’re just changing things up.”

Food blogger Josh Jordan, who posts under the username Snackolator, said his followers had an extremely positive reaction to the unique recipe. The engagement is typically higher on his posts about Chick-fil-A compared to other chicken franchises.

“I would say in terms of volume and the intensity of enthusiasm, the Chick-fil-A sandwich is getting a lot more buzz and seems to have a higher intensity of people that want to try it as opposed to the Blackened Chicken Sandwich,” he said.

The latest Chick-fil-A creation is a limited-time offer. So is the chain’s new caramel crumble milkshake – an “Icedream” creation mixed with caramel and blondie crumbles.

Part of the EastIdahoNews.com team stopped by the Ammon restaurant on Monday to give the new items a try. Check out our reactions in the video player above!