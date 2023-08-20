Classically-trained performer to appear at Colonial Theater for Christmas concert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Idaho Falls Arts Council:

IDAHO FALLS — A Nathan Pacheco Christmas Tour is coming to the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on November 25, for a Christmas experience that will bring the whole family together.

Nathan Pacheco is a classically-trained tenor who has a passion for reaching out and uplifting people through music. He is one of the great tenor voices of his generation and has been featured globally in live performances, including touring the United States, Canada and Mexico with Yanni; performing with Latin singing sensation Olga Tañon; touring England, Scotland and Wales with Katherine Jenkins and the National Symphony Orchestra; performing for Prince Charles in conjunction with the British Forces Foundation and the USO; and performing with performing with orchestras and symphonies around the U.S.

In the spring of 2023, Nathan released Abide With Me, a collection of his favorite hymns. Each song is carefully chosen for the sense of the sacred that it brings to the album. As the title suggests, consider this collection your chance to find an oasis of peace apart from the clamor of the world.

A Christmas with Nathan Pacheco Tour was announced in August of 2023, making stops throughout the western USA. The tour will feature Christmas favorites, original music, and other classics that will make for an unforgettable night.

A Nathan Pacheco Christmas will be presented on November 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater, located at 450 A Street in Idaho Falls. Ticket prices range from $30 to $50 and are on presale now.