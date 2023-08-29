Construction project impacting traffic flow at Fort Hall exit Monday night, Tuesday morning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Southbound drivers on Interstate 15 will be detoured at the exit 80 interchange for Fort Hall Monday night.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m., crews will begin an improvement project for the bridge at the Fort Hall exit. It is one of six outdated bridges being replaced over Ross Fork Creek and the Town Lateral Canal. Specific details about the project are available on its website.

Traffic cones will be visible in the area until Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. to help direct traffic and keep construction crews safe while they work on the beams.

Traffic flow will continue to change over the next week as construction ramps up. Drivers are urged to be cautious as they travel through the area. The latest road conditions are available here.