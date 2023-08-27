Deer causes rollover crash near McCammon - East Idaho News

McCAMMON – A Utah woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash near McCammon Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police reports it happened around 11:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 361.5 east of McCammon. A 45-year-old man from Ogden, Utah, whose name was not released, was headed west on Highway 30 in a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup.

A 40-year-old woman and a teenager were in the vehicle with him, according to ISP, and he was pulling a 2017 Keystone camp trailer.

The man reportedly swerved to miss a deer, but ended up hitting it and losing control. The pickup and trailer rolled off the right shoulder.

The condition of everyone involved was not specified. The man and the teenage passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The woman was not wearing her seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

A news release from ISP says the right lane was blocked for about three and a half hours

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Bannock County Search and Rescue helped ISP in responding. ISP is still investigating.