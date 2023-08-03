Former War Bonnet Rodeo competitor from Pocatello returning as an announcer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Zack Ekstrom has competed in the War Bonnet Rodeo for many years, but now he’s returning in a different capacity.

The 25-year-old Pocatello man will be working as a rover at Idaho’s oldest professional rodeo Thursday night through Sunday night at Sandy Downs. A rover is a floating announcer who moves around in the arena throughout the event, interacting with and interviewing rodeo competitors and others.

This is his first time announcing for a professional rodeo, and he’s thrilled to be at the Idaho Falls event in particular.

“I grew up 30 minutes from here, so I’m very much into the history of (this rodeo),” Ekstrom tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s such an iconic rodeo in Idaho and the western states, and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Zack Ekstrom in a recent calf roping competition. | Courtesy Zack Ekstrom

Ekstrom got his start as a calf roping contestant in the War Bonnet Rodeo about five years ago, but his interest in the sport goes back much further.

Ekstrom recalls playing around with a rope on his family’s farm as a 5 or 6-year-old kid. His mom, Brenda, was a rodeo queen in her younger years, but competing was never something she pushed on him.

It’s hard for Ekstrom to say how he started competing, but it’s something he participated in throughout his childhood, and later during his high school and college years.

“About a year and a half ago, I was traveling really hard on the pro-rodeo circuit, and I just got bored with it. I didn’t have the hunger I used to have,” Ekstrom says.

He was given a chance to announce a small high school rodeo last year. He gave it a try and fell in love with it.

“I just picked up the mic, and it was very natural. I loved every minute of it, and from then on, I was like, ‘I want to be a rodeo announcer,'” says Ekstrom.

Ekstrom behind the mic at a rodeo. | Courtesy Zack Ekstrom

He’s announced around 25 rodeos throughout the state over the last year. The opportunity to announce his first professional rodeo came about as a result of his relationship with Kade Rogge, a Burley man who’s one of the voices of the Idaho Falls Rodeo.

Ekstrom says he’s worked at the sale barn with Rogge, who works as an auctioneer selling bulls at stock shows for part of the year. Ekstrom helps move cattle through the ring. They’ve developed a friendship, and Ekstrom considers Rogge a mentor and role model.

Ekstrom’s ultimate goal is to become a professional rodeo announcer, eventually stepping into the role Rogge currently occupies.

Ekstrom describes himself as a happy, energetic person, and his favorite part of announcing is communicating with the contestants and the audience in his unique way.

“To be the mediator between the competition and the people in the stands is very much an adrenaline rush. I love it,” he says.

Ekstrom explains what it’s like to announce a rodeo and how he prepares for it in the video above.

Ekstrom overlooking the rodeo action from the announcer’s booth at a recent event. | Courtesy Zack Ekstrom

One thing Ekstrom is looking forward to at this year’s event is the clown act. It’s new for the War Bonnet Rodeo, and Ekstrom describes the clown as “the best in the business.” He’s also excited about the bucking stock.

He’s ecstatic for people to see it and for his debut as a professional announcer.

“I’m super blessed … to be in this situation working with the War Bonnet and the great cast and committee that we have. It’s going to be a great rodeo. I’m very excited for the next few days,” Ekstrom says.

Tickets are available online and at local War Bonnet Round Up ticket outlets, including Teton Toyota, Vickers, Cal Ranch and the Idaho Falls Recreation Center.