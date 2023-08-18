'Gusty erratic winds,' scattered showers, and thunderstorms expected in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Windy conditions and heavy rain are expected in eastern Idaho this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Strong winds are expected through the Snake Plain on Friday, which could lead to blowing dust along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls through the Roberts area, a news release from NWS said.

The winds could be anywhere from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. A wind advisory has been issued from noon to 8 p.m.

Additionally, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday could bring rain, leading to localized flash flooding and “gusty erratic winds.”

“We’ve already seen some flash flooding occur Thursday night with nearly-stationary thunderstorms that developed in Chubbuck and American Falls,” NWS wrote in the release.

NWS said heavier rain will move into central and eastern Idaho Sunday morning as Hurricane Hilary approaches the California and Mexico coastline.

According to the Associated Press, “Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding.”

Moderate to heavy rain will continue into at least Monday as the remnants of Hilary move north towards the Idaho/Oregon state line.

“There is high confidence of moderate to heavy rain bringing the potential for localized flooding, rockslide or mudslide issues Sunday and Monday, particularly in the central mountains of Idaho,” NWS wrote.

Click here to check weather updates in your area.