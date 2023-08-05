Here's what's happening at the Bonneville County Fair this year - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Fair officially got underway Thursday near Sandy Downs at 1542 East 73rd South.

Organizers are thrilled to see hundreds of kids in dozens of 4-H clubs participating this year. A new event they’re excited about is a concert performance from local “American Idol” contestant Paige Anne.

Bonneville County Fair Board chairman Stan Boyle tells EastIdahoNews.com the 16-year-old Idaho Falls High School student will perform on August 9 inside the Melaleuca 4-H Events Center.

“One thing we haven’t had at the fair in the past is entertainment like that. We had the chance to do that this year and … it will be great to see her perform,” Boyle says.

RELATED | Idaho Falls teen making a return appearance on ‘American Idol’ tonight, and she needs your vote

Boyle and the rest of the board are hoping this will be the start of an annual tradition that includes an entertainment portion at the fair every year.

The concert will begin around 7 p.m. It’s not clear how long the performance will last, but Boyle says fairgoers will be “well satisfied.” Seating capacity in the venue is around 600. Donations are appreciated to help benefit the fair and the community.

Flyer provided by Susan Stucki

The fair will conclude the following night with stock sales of the animals that were showcased and judged throughout the week.

Boyle is anticipating a packed house for both events.

“That place will … be totally full,” Boyle says. “We appreciate the people from the city and the county — everyone around who’s come in and helped these young people.”

Boyle speaks highly of the kids’ efforts, who spend seven to 10 months of the year preparing their animals for judging at the fair. At least eight or nine 4-H clubs are presenting chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and cattle to the general public.

RELATED | Business gifts $900 show ring to local dog club

“They put out a bunch of money to buy these animals … and they do so knowing this is something they could lose their shirt on,” Boyle explains.

This year, several kids have raised animals that have died while preparing for this event. Boyle says participating in 4-H helps them understand that raising an animal not only comes with responsibilities, but there’s also a risk they could lose money on their investment.

Boyle is a lifelong supporter of and participant in the 4-H program. He started as a boy in Jefferson County raising calves to show at the fair.

To this day, he treasures the lessons it taught him about responsibility.

“In our family, we’d get up in the morning and before we ate, we made sure our animals ate,” he says. “We had that responsibility to take care of them properly.”

As Boyle’s kids were born and came of age, they participated in 4-H as well and even started their own club. It’s a tradition he says has served his children well.

A recent photo of Stan Boyle provided by his wife.

The 4-H organization was founded in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio, according to the National 4-H Council. Today, there are 6.5 million members in 90,000 clubs throughout the U.S.

The oldest club in Bonneville County is the New Sweden Club, which Boyle says was formed sometime in the 1920s. Boyle formed the Foothills Club in about 1980.

“There were right around 30 kids in our club that first year,” says Boyle. “We had two barns on Rollandet and you could’ve put them all in one barn.”

RELATED | New Bonneville County Fairgrounds ready to open, including Melaleuca 4-H Events Center

The completion of the new Bonneville County Fairgrounds in 2019 has allowed 4-H to expand and continue year-round. Local kids participate in a variety of clubs ranging from sewing, cooking, arts and crafts, guns and archery, robotics and others.

Addie Christensen is vice president of the New Sweden livestock club. There are about 26 kids this year showing beef, cats and pigs, and she enjoys seeing the passion they have for their animals’ performance.

She recalls seeing a kid walking a steer with a halter in preparation for the event. Christensen gave him some direction to help him improve and the next day she saw drastic improvement in his ability to lead the animal.

“It’s cool to see how my experiences can help others,” says Christensen.

As the fair goes on this week, she’s hoping to see some of the kids in her club qualify for state.

Whether it’s livestock or one of the other groups, the thing that brings Boyle the most fulfillment is seeing the kids smile as they participate.

“I love to see kids happy,” he says. “There’s one thing I see every year that really makes me feel good. I see kids helping kids. There are friendships that evolve there and (it’s rewarding to see).”

The fair is happening through Aug. 10. For a schedule of daily events, click here.