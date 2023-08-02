Investigation launched following discovery of a body near Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near Kinport Peak Monday.

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and the Bannock County Coroner responded to reports of the discovery of the body around 6:45 p.m., according to Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone.

After conferring with deputies from the Power County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined the body was discovered in Power County jurisdiction, and the investigation was turned over to Power County around 8:30 p.m., Iannacone told EastIdahoNews.com.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

EastIdahoNews.com contacted the Power County Sheriff’s Office for information regarding the investigation but did not receive a response.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information as it becomes available.