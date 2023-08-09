ITD to begin resurfacing in Idaho Falls between Sunnyside and Lomax - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin a resurfacing project August 10 that will last through the end of September on Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 26 from Sunnyside Road to Lomax Street in Idaho Falls.

Crews will first mill or grind down the upper layer of the existing asphalt to remove any cracks, ruts, and imperfections. They will then place a layer of asphalt on top of the milled surface to fill any holes and make a smooth surface. This will help extend the lifespan of the road.

During construction traffic will always remain on a paved surface, and pedestrians will always be able to pass through the work zone.

Work will begin each night at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Lane restrictions will be in place along with flaggers during work hours. All signals may be off at times throughout construction. Drivers should follow directions from flaggers or treat a red flashing signal as an all-way stop.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.