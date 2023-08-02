Judge gives house arrest and probation to woman after she embezzled thousands from daycare - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A Soda Springs woman who pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft by embezzlement has been sentenced to house arrest and four years probation.

Donna Shaw, 49, the wife of Soda Springs Police Chief Scott Shaw, was initially charged with three counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

Donna Shaw entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution, where they, alongside the defense, would recommend a withheld judgment to the judge in exchange for her guilty plea. A withheld judgment means Shaw’s conviction could be removed from her record after her probation period.

Shaw appeared before the judge for sentencing on Friday.

“In my court, being granted a withheld judgment means that I expect exemplary performance while on probation,” said Judge Mitchell Brown during Shaw’s sentencing hearing. “If there are any violations or problems while on probation, you’ll likely lose that withheld judgment, and the court will impose judgment.”

The case against Shaw was filed on March 31 after she stole thousands of dollars from The Creative Center for Children in Soda Springs. At the time, she served as the head of the board of directors for the daycare. During the investigation, she admitted to stealing about $7,000. Read more about the embezzlement here.

Shaw’s defense attorney, Criss James, told the judge he didn’t think it would be appropriate for her to be incarcerated because she doesn’t have prior felony convictions and is at low risk of reoffending.

Greg Hotrum, who was appointed as special prosecutor, recommended Shaw serve the maximum allowed time in local jail permitted by the plea agreement, which was 30 days.

Hotrum said this was primarily “because of the nature of this case; it serves as an example to others.”

Hotrum read an statement from The Creative Center for Children, which talked about the pain caused by Shaw’s actions.

“The center feels that if she receives a light punishment … that it will show other individuals that the punishment for embezzling is not that severe and worth the risk,” Hotrum read.

Shaw addressed the court and apologized for her actions.

“I’m trying to get the trust back from my family and society, to find a job, and it’s going to be hard, but I just want to put one foot in front of the other and try to make this right,” Shaw said.

Brown said Shaw would have “a tremendous amount of motivation” to follow her probation.

In the end, Shaw was given a withheld judgement and sentenced to 120 days in jail — but the judge suspended 90 days. Shaw was ordered to serve 45 days under house arrest, which would be counted as the equivalent of 30 days in the county jail. She was ordered to pay $1,435 in fines and fees. She was not ordered to pay restitution because she had already paid back the money that she had stolen.

Shaw is expected to complete 150 hours of community service under the supervision of her probation officer. She’s expected to complete those hours within the first one and a half years of her probation, which is effectively serving two hours of community service a week.

After Shaw serves her house arrest, she’s expected to actively seek employment and remain gainfully employed during her probation.

Brown placed Shaw under the standard rules of probation, except for having a firearm in the house, because of her husband’s position as police chief. Scott Shaw pledged that his guns would be locked and stored safely.