Law enforcement finds jail inmate who walked away from work detail crew - East Idaho News

 Law enforcement finds jail inmate who walked away from work detail crew
Law enforcement finds jail inmate who walked away from work detail crew

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Randy Rigby | East Idaho Crime Stoppers

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies have found a 21-year-old jail inmate after he walked away from a work detail crew.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell, Randy Rigby is in custody. He was picked up Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls by law enforcement.

Last week on Friday, Rigby was with a work detail crew near Memorial Drive/E Street. He “took off from the crew” and was wanted for escape. Rigby was in jail for aggravated battery.

A work detail is a crew of inmates that are allowed to go out with a supervisor and do maintenance like mowing lawns or cleaning up around the courthouse and other buildings, according to Lovell.

Lovell said a new charge is pending for Rigby for walking away from a work detail crew.

