Deputies need help locating jail inmate who walked away from work detail crew - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are looking for a 21-year-old jail inmate after he walked away from a work detail crew.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Randy Rigby. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the sheriff’s office said Rigby was in jail for aggravated battery.

On Friday morning, Rigby was with a work detail crew near Memorial Drive/E Street. He “took off from the crew” and is now wanted for escape.

Work detail is described as a crew of inmates that are allowed to go out with a supervisor and do maintenance like mowing lawns or cleaning up around the courthouse and other buildings, according to Lovell.

If you know Rigby’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200, online or through the P3 crime tips app.