LDS apostle hospitalized for treatment of ongoing health complications, church says - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is hospitalized “for observation and treatment” of continuing health conditions, according to a statement issued Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindnesses shown by friends and members of the church who know and care for him and his family,” the statement says.

In April, Elder Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was temporarily excused from church responsibilities and assignments for medical treatments. Two months later, the church announced he was gradually returning to his assignments.

His wife, Sister Patricia Holland, died on July 20 and her funeral was on Friday. At the funeral, their son Elder Matthew S. Holland read a tribute to Sister Holland written by his father. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was not able to speak due to “the circumstances of his own health and emotions.”

In the tribute to his wife, Elder Holland said, “There is no end to the love that Pat and I have shared, a love that has made our home feel like heaven and will someday make heaven feel like home.”

The church’s statement says Elder Holland is also grateful for all of the prayers for him during this time of mourning.