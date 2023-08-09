Learn about your rights and how the judicial system works at the Citizens Law Academy - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Seventh Judicial District Bar.

IDAHO FALLS – The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is pleased to announce and open the application process to accept students for this year’s 2023 Citizens’ Law Academy (CLA).

The CLA is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, which includes the following ten (10) counties: Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, and Teton Counties. The purpose of the CLA is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.

The CLA is open to anyone eighteen (18) years or older who has a high level of interest in our program. All applicants must fill out an application. Typically, thirty-five (35) people participate in the Academy each year. The CLA program itself is staffed by volunteers from the legal community. This year’s presenters include:

1. Wendy Horman, Idaho House of Representatives – District 30, Seat B;

2. Honorable Dane H. Watkins, Jr., Seventh Judicial District Administrative Judge;

3. Tammie Whyte, Seventh Judicial District Trial Court Administrator;

4. Honorable Molly J. Huskey, Idaho Court of Appeals Judge;

5. Honorable Gregory W. Moeller, Idaho Supreme Court Justice;

6. Honorable Michelle R. Mallard, Bonneville County Magistrate Judge;

7. Curtis Smith, attorney at Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson;

8. H. Alayne Bean, Seventh Judicial District Deputy Trial Court Administrator;

9. Challis A. McNally, attorney at Parsons Behle & Latimer

The classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Idaho Falls. The classes begin on Wednesday, September 6, and will continue each Wednesday thereafter (no class will be held on September 27, 2023) for a total of seven (7) classes, with the last class being held on October 25, 2023. Because space is limited, participants are expected to attend all seven classes. Refreshments are served after each class.

This is an exclusive and unique experience to learn from and discuss legal matters with some of the most prominent judges and attorneys in the State of Idaho. All citizens of the 10 counties within the Seventh Judicial District are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply to this Fall’s Academy is Friday, August 18, 2023.

If you have any questions or are interested in attending or applying for this year’s Academy, please contact the 7th District Bar Association officers by email: 7thdba.idaho@gmail.com.