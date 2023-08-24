LIVE: Pres. Donald Trump to surrender at Georgia jail - East Idaho News

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender on Thursday for a fourth time this year, with this case focusing on his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in Georgia.

The probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Joe Biden.

Trump, a Republican, has described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect” and has portrayed the prosecution by the Democratic district attorney as politically motivated.