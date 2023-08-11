Local moms create youth-centered community theatre with first production hitting the stage this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hoping “We’re All In This Together,” Rising Star Theatre is inviting the community to come and see their inaugural production “High School Musical Jr.” this weekend.

Fueled by a desire to help local youth have more opportunities to participate in theatre productions year round, local mom Kim Jerde decided to create Rising Star Theatre, a nonprofit community theatre dedicated to empowering young performers.

“My journey with Rising Star Theatre began nearly a year ago when I realized I wanted something more—for not only for my own kids but for others in the community,” Jerde said. “As I watched my youngest daughter discover a passion for theatre and blossom during rehearsals, I felt an overwhelming desire to provide more opportunities for kids to participate, have fun, and develop their theatre skills year-round.”

Along with three other local moms, Terra Hulse, Katy Paskett, and Carma Rios, the four say they have worked tirelessly to create a safe, professional, and nurturing space where kids of all ages can discover their potential and unlock their talents.

“We saw a need in our community that we wanted to fill and are asking the community for their support to make this a success,” Jerde explained. “Our first show, “High School Musical Jr.,” holds a special place in our hearts and will undoubtedly be a true masterpiece. We are so grateful for the parents and kids that are in this show, for having faith in our new program and us and entrusting their kids to our staff. They have all come together and worked incredibly hard as a powerful team.”

Jerde hopes to fill the auditorium, giving local kids a chance to shine and to help with funding for future productions.

“With 35 incredibly hardworking and talented kids, ranging in age from 18 to 10, we promise an amazing show that will leave you in awe. The sets, props, and costumes are nothing short of spectacular, and we can’t wait to share our hard work and passion with the community,” Jerde said. “Our program relies on sponsors and ticket sales to continue to bring amazing things to our youth.”

“High School Musical Jr.” will be performed Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or on Rising Star Theatre’s website.