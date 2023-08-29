Man taken to hospital following Bonneville County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photos and video courtesy Darla Miller.

Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Tuesday at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Bonneville County on US Highway 26.

A Honda Odyssey driven by a 36-year-old female from Idaho Falls was southbound on 55th East crossing US 26. She struck a black Nissan NV200 van, driven by a 24-year-old male of Rigby, which was traveling eastbound on US 26.

A 29-year-old male passenger in the Nissan was transported to a local hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.