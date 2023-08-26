Master 'fishermen' practice their skills on the Henrys Fork - East Idaho News

While driving through Last Chance in Island Park recently, I saw a Caspian tern dive into the water, coming up with a nice fish for its breakfast, about a four-incher. So I pulled off the road right next to a little seep running under the road into the famous fishing river, not famous for the birds, but for human pisces chasers from all over the world.

After a headfirst dive, the Caspian tern emerges from the Henrys Fork with a fish caught. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

I watched as a pair of adult Caspians would catch small fish by either diving into the water headfirst, but mostly they would skim the top of the water, picking up small minnows on the surface. There were two immature terns following them. Sometimes, after capturing a small minnow the adult would appear to dispatch the fish and drop it back on the water for one of the immature terns to pick it up.

The young terns were not very adept at capturing live minnows, but appeared to be good at getting the dead or stunned ones on the surface. The fish the adults caught by diving into the water were not shared with the youngsters but became their own breakfast.

A belted kingfisher perches in a willow after capturing a small fish. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

As the air warmed a bit, I saw a Belted kingfisher resting in a willow near me and after it caught a small fish, it did not stick around long, but headed upriver with it.

Other fish-eating species continued to show up. A great blue heron gracefully landed across the river from me, then waded along the shore picking up hatching insects, minnows and even some flying dragonflies near the shoreline rocks. A pair of pelicans, half a dozen gulls and a family of common mergansers also joined in the brunch party.

A pelican swallows several small fish caught along the shore of Henry Fork of the Snake River. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

After over an hour of watching the terns, I heard both adult terns give a series of warning calls and the youngsters headed for cover along the far shore. Even the blue heron left – the master fish catcher, an osprey, the “fish hawk” had arrived. It did not take it long for it to make a big splash among the other fishers, coming up with a fish in its talons.

As it became airborne, it circled toward me, bragging about its success then headed for a large pine tree across the river. It continued to announce its success until its significant other showed up with two immature kids in tow. It then took one of the kids and headed deep into the pines while the other adult captured a fish for the other youngster.

An osprey finally gets airborne after harvesting a trout in the Henrys Fork. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

With both ospreys gone feeding their youngsters, the terns came back and continued to catch small fish.

I waited long enough to watch as three fishing guides in three boats brought five clients along the same section of the Henrys Fork. They appeared to be excellent fly fishermen, mending their lines and roll-casting as needed, but I did not see any of them snag a fish. I am sure their float was enjoyable and they caught some fish, but they were there for recreation while the fishing birds were serious about catching fish. It was necessary for them and their kids – they were “bringing home the bacon.” They had mastered their art as their family’s lives depended on their abilities.

I continued my designated trip as I was on my way delivering fishing flies to Drift Lodge for fishermen fishing Henrys Lake. But on my way home, I paused long enough at Last Chance to watch the fishing birds continue to master their skills and I also saw a fisherman catch a trout, proving that all fishers can be successful.