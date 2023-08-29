New auto repair shop allows people to work on their vehicles themselves - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two men with different backgrounds but a shared passion for vehicle repair have opened a new automobile repair shop. But this workshop isn’t staffed by mechanics – it provides vehicle owners with the needed tools to fix their cars themselves.

U Turn Garage, located at 1110 Yellowstone Ave, Suite C, is a fully equipped do-it-yourself shop that Barry Marshall and Jesse Maple opened Monday. People can make an appointment and pay for the space while having access to the shop’s toolbox and car lift.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to meet with people, grow the community here and let them work on their own cars,” Marshall said.

Both of them had the idea for a workshop like this brewing in their heads before they connected in the Pocatello Car Club Facebook group.

Marshall was deployed in Iraq for two years and while there, he would work on his vehicle in DIY shops on military bases.

“Coming back, I was working on my own car and (I thought), I wish I had a lift, all the (equipment and) just the spot to do it,” Marshall said.

Meanwhile, Maple was working at various mechanic shops around Pocatello. He opened a mobile mechanic service, which he still operates, and said people often always asked him the same question.

“Can we come use your lift?” Maple recounted. “I could come work on my stuff and I’ll even pay you for some space.”

Up until now, Maple didn’t have any space he could offer people, but two months ago, he met Marshall in the Facebook group and they decided to bring their visions together.

Over the last couple months, they worked on gathering tools and other equipment. Then as Marshall was driving down Yellowstone Highway, he noticed the space available and found it was within their price range.

“We jumped on it,” Marshall said.

Now when customers drive behind the UPS Store and come to U Turn Garage for an appointment, they’ll find a spacious air-conditioned garage with the lift in the middle, alongside under hoist safety stands that also help stabilize the car. Once their car is lifted, they can turn on instructional YouTube videos with the workshop’s television and get to work on their car.

Grant Murray works on a vehicle at U Turn Garage. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

To book an appointment, customers can go to their website and choose a date and time that works in their schedule. If they need parts for their vehicle, they can get them delivered right to the workshop. If they need a part while working on their vehicle, it can be delivered to the shop at a discounted rate, as long as it’s before 5 p.m.

“We can have basically anything delivered on site,” Maple said.

The rate for booking an hour with the lift is $40, without the lift is $30 and veterans and first responders get 15% off. Marshall and Maple say their costs end up being cheaper than hiring a mechanic and may be faster too.

“Most shops around here or at least two weeks out,” Marshall said. “If you have the time, (our fee is) quite small compared to what it would cost, even if it took you twice as long, to do what a mechanic can do.”

People who want to call the shop can reach them at 208-252-9333.