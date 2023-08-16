Night closures are planned for portions of I-15. Here's when they'll occur. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

FORT HALL – To facilitate construction of the new bridge at Fort Hall Exit 80 on I-15, night closures of the northbound lanes will occur Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Aug. 23.

During Tuesday’s construction, forms will be placed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. The other three nights girders will be erected from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound traffic will be diverted over the old overpass.

Motorists should plan for delays and exercise additional caution while travelling through the construction zone.

Check 511.idaho.gov or download the 511 app to your phone for the last traffic conditions.