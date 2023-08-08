Police ask for help after eastern Idaho woman is reported missing - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — Law enforcement in Idaho and Nevada are searching for any leads after a Montpelier woman vanished this week.

Christine Parker, 55, was reported missing by her family to the Montpelier Police Department on Monday, according to Chief Blake Wells.

“The only thing that we know is that on Sunday, she was in Nevada. We don’t know from there where she might be or where she had gone to next,” Wells told EastIdahoNews.com.

He added that her family did not know why she had gone there but she was spotted Sunday afternoon in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Wells said the last time she had contact with her family was on Sunday.

“The worry is that she has some medical needs that require medications and it sounds like she has not been taking those,” Wells said.

Parker is reported to have two border collie dogs with her. She is in a gray Toyota Tacoma with Idaho license plate 2B18886.

Parker is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6 and 118 pounds.

Wells said she had been reported missing to the Lander County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the sheriff’s office in Nevada but has not heard back.

If anyone has any information on Parker’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Montpelier Police Department at (208) 847-1324 or the Lander County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 635-5161.