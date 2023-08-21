Protect yourself and the bears - secure your food, say officials - East Idaho News

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK —- On August 11, a black bear at Phelps Lake in Grand Teton National Park found an unattended backpack and ate the food inside, according to the National Park Service.

This is a problem.

“This follows three other recent incidents of black bears accessing human items left along lakeshores while visitors were recreating in the water,” park authorities said in a news release. “In the last five years, almost half of all human-black bear conflicts within Grand Teton have occurred around lakes.”

Authorities are reminding visitors that proper food storage is required in Teton National Park — not only for their protection but the bears’.

“Visitors are required to properly secure all attractants for the protection of bears and other wildlife, as well as for human safety,” they said. “These regulations apply whether you are camping, having a picnic or swimming.”

Bears have an insatiable appetite and an amazing sense of smell, according to the Nation Forest Service website. Anything with a strong smell is considered “food” to them.

Visitors come from around the world come to Grand Teton to see wild bears roaming across the iconic landscape. However, this opportunity means taking responsibility and doing your part to protect these animals by properly securing anything that may attract them, the Parks Service reminded visitor in a news release.

This can include drinks, soaps, cosmetics, toiletries, trash, ice chests, sunscreen, bug repellant, fuel, food, coolers, clean or dirty cooking gear, pet dishes, etc.

All of these items must be stored properly.

“Keep these items in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up or use a bear-resistant food storage locker or “bear box,” available in certain locations,” officials said.

If a bear is allowed to obtain human food, it can become “food-conditioned.” It begins actively seeking out unnatural food. The bear’s behavior can become dangerously bold, until it poses a threat to public safety.

Make a plan for what you will do with your food items. You could designate someone to stay with the food, or leave the food in your closed vehicle.

Never leave your backpack farther than arm’s reach at all times. Often, a bear will find human food in a visitor’s belongings that they left for “just a moment.” Just a moment away from your backpack can result in a bear’s death.

If you observe a bear getting into human items or acting boldly, report the incident to the nearest visitor center right away.

“The earlier park officials know about the bear’s behavior, the more options the park has to prevent further human-bear conflicts and avoid having to lethally remove the bear,” officials said.

For more information on staying safe in bear country, please visit go.nps.gov/tetonbears.