Man police say shot at teens in Challis results in arrest after overnight standoff - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

CHALLIS – A man was arrested following a standoff with deputies at a Challis home Sunday afternoon.

The incident began last night near Summit Circle and Blue Mountain Road about 11:25 p.m. when dispatch received a call that a man had shot at their vehicle. Apparently, a disturbance involving several teens and 47 year old Curtis Lee Caton resulted in Caton firing a weapon toward them as they left. A short while later, parents of the teens went to the area but were met with gunfire from Caton into their vehicle. The rounds penetrated the interior of the vehicle, nearly striking the occupants. There were no injuries.

Deputies spoke with Caton at his house on Summit Circle around 12:51 a.m. to find out what happened. Mr. Caton slammed the door and refused to speak with deputies. A 23 year old woman was inside at the time.

Deputies created a safety perimeter around the house while assistance was requested from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team. As personnel arrived on scene and communications continued, the woman inside was eventually released. Additionally, the Southeast Idaho S.T.A.R. Tactical Team consisting of deputies from Bingham, Bannock and Caribou Counties and the Blackfoot Police Department also responded with additional personnel and resources as negotiations continued through the morning.

After about six hours of negotiations, Mr. Caton surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. Mr. Caton was taken to the Custer County Jail and booked on felony charges for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle before being taken to the Lemhi County jail for holding. Further charges related to the incident are pending as the investigation continues. There were no injuries to witnesses or deputies as a result of the events and the area was reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Custer County Sheriff Maydole is grateful to the community for their patience and cooperation during this ordeal. The sheriff’s office appreciates the response and resources from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. and Southeast Idaho S.T.A.R. tactical teams.