Rexburg dentists receive prestigious Fellowship Award - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Apple Tree Dental:

REXBURG — The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is pleased to announce that Sky Sessions, DDS of Rexburg and Michael A. Larsen, DDS, of Blackfoot received the prestigious Fellowship Award during the AGD’s convocation ceremony, a commencement celebration that recognizes AGD members’ commitment to excellence in dental education. During the event that was held at the AGD’s scientific session on Saturday, July 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sessions and Larsen accepted this award along with about 290 other recipients.

The Fellowship Award is presented to dentists looking to provide the highest quality of dental care by remaining current in their profession. In order to receive this award, Sessions and Larsen completed 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a comprehensive written exam and fulfilled three years of continuing membership with the AGD.

As recipients of this award, Sessions and Larsen have joined an elite group of more than 18,000 members of the dental community who understand that great smiles and good oral health for their patients are the result of going above and beyond basic requirements. The Fellowship Award symbolizes excellence in the dental profession and a commitment to providing exceptional patient care. Of approximately 925 licensed dentists in Idaho, only 35 have received this distinction. Sessions and Larsen are the only two Fellowship Award recipients practicing in Rexburg.

“The AGD is designed to influence professional growth and development through continuing education, and we are proud to honor doctors Sessions and Larsen and their commitment and dedication to provide their patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care,” says AGD President Hans P. Guter, DDS, FAGD. “Doctors Sessions and Larsen are exceeding industry requirements and paving a path of success distinguishing themselves professionally amongst their peers and exemplifying their allegiance to the dental community.”

Sessions graduated from Marquette University in 2012 and currently practices dentistry at Apple Tree Dental in Rexburg with Larsen, who graduated from the University of Iowa in 2005. In addition to the AGD Sessions and Larsen are members of the American Dental Association.