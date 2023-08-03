S Boulevard improvements underway - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The installation of new curb, gutter, as well as improvements to storm water drainage and multi-use pathways are underway on S Boulevard near Tautphaus Park, according to a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

“There will be minimal impacts to traffic as the work is completed over a two-day period next week,” they said in the news release.

The Idaho Falls Street Division will prepare S Boulevard and begin paving the roadway on Monday, officials stated. One lane of travel in each direction will remain open on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, southbound traffic will be detoured to West 21st to Rollandet Avenue, then to Sunnyside Road and back to S Boulevard. One lane will remain open for northbound traffic.

“Barring unforeseen conditions,” S Boulevard will reopen the Tuesday evening.

Officials are reminding drivers to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions about this project, contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.