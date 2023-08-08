Second person charged in Pocatello home invasion, attack - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Bannock County woman has been charged for her alleged role in an attack in which two men burst into a home and beat one of its residents.

Satevia Bernetta Stacey, 23, faces a felony charge of principal to robbery, court records show.

RELATED | Pocatello man charged after allegedly breaking into home and beating resident

Pocatello police responded to a call reporting an attack at an apartment on South Von Elm Street around 3 p.m. May 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When officers arrived, they learned that a lone woman was seen on a doorbell camera after ringing the doorbell. When one of the residents opened the door, two men who were hiding near the door barged in and attacked one of the other residents.

The victim and witnesses told police the two men and the woman left the area in a green Chevrolet Malibu with a broken left taillight.

The victim told police that during the attack, the men made mention of the victim disrespecting one of the men’s nieces. But the victim did not recognize either man and did not know who the men were speaking of.

He said that the men seemed to be intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Witnesses told police that during the attack, one of the men threatened to harm anyone who attempted to help the victim.

The men attempted to steal the victim’s cell phone, but he was able to fight them off, he told police.

One of the men involved was later identified as Seth Odell Stacey. He has since been arrested and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and unlawful entry as part of a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

Seth Odell Stacey | Bannock County Jail

During a June sentencing hearing, Seth was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 32 days times served, and $765 in fees and fines by Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark.

The second man has yet to be identified.

Using footage from the doorbell camera, police matched tattoos and piercings to identify Satevia as the woman who rang the doorbell.

Witnesses told police that during the attack, Satevia entered the apartment and closed the door.

Though Satevia has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Satevia could face five years to life in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson on August 9.