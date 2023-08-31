 Tractor goes up in flames in farmer's field - East Idaho News
Tractor goes up in flames in farmer’s field

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The tractor on fire Wednesday afternoon. | Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management

ASHTON — There were no reported injuries after a tractor went up in a blaze Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in Squirrel, an unincorporated community near Ashton, just after 1 p.m.

“They had a combine start a fire. The farmer was taking the tractor and trying to put a ring around the fire to contain it. The smoke was enough that the tractor sucked in too much smoke and stalled the engine out. The flames came and started the tractor on fire,” said Fire Chief Andrew Rogers with the Ashton Fire Department.

Pictures posted by Fremont County Emergency Management on Facebook show thick black smoke coming from the tractor along with red and yellow flames.

“The North Fremont Fire District knocking down a tractor fire in high winds today. They were supported by South Fremont Fire, the Ashton Police Department, Fremont County EMS and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office,” the Facebook post said.

The tractor is a total loss, according to Rogers.

“I would just try to advise everybody that it is harvest season and make sure you keep your combines and keep your equipment (clean) — blow them out every day to make sure you keep them as clean as you can for the conditions and I recommend having a fire extinguisher and water extinguisher on hand. Just be careful,” Rogers said.

Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management
Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management
Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management

