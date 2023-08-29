UPDATE: Pocatello fire grows to about 75 acres as firefighters work towards containment - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Crews from the Pocatello Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management continue to battle a fire on Pocatello’s West Bench.

Pocatello Fire Department spokeswoman Kim Stouse says the fire has grown to 75 acres, as of 6 p.m. Crews are still not prepared to estimate when they believe the fire will be contained.

Details about how the fire started have not been determined.

In addition to the engine and brush trucks, crews have brought bulldozers to assist on the ground while at least aircraft circling the city and dropping retardant on the fire.

The fire is not threatening any structures.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide updates as they become available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Local and federal firefighters are battling a wildfire near North Fork and City Creek in the hills west of the Gate City.

The Pocatello Fire Department reports the wildfire started about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The fire appears to be on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service property. They have crews responding, along with local departments.

BLM spokesman Chris Burger said as of 4 p.m., the fire had burned about four acres.

There is no estimate on containment at this time.

No structures are currently threatened.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

The Pocatello Police Department also responded and are advising residents to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com is working to acquire more details and will update this story as we get them.