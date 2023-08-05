Water woes continue for Roberts - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — The town of Roberts is under a Do Not Boil, Do Not Drink advisory.

City officials are calling the move a reissuance of the order that was in place at the beginning of July in Facebook and on the city’s web site Saturday morning.

RELATED | Officials warn Roberts residents about drinking city water

“We experienced a water source change due to a mechanical failure of the leading well,” officials said in the advisory. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.”

The city is under a Do Not Drink Advisory until water samples can be tested. City officials said sampling will take place Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, water samples will be gathered Monday, August 7, and more information will be provided when the results are back,” they said in the advisory.

Until then, residents are advised to avoid using city water.

RELATED | Roberts water boil order lifted after nearly a month

Residents should use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Additionally, do NOT boil the water and then drink it, authorities said.

“Boiling the water with elevated levels of chemical contaminants, such as arsenic, lead and nitrates, will increase/concentrate the levels,” they noted. This would make the water more harmful rather than negate the hazard.

A backup source currently provides water while the main water source repairs are being made and returned to service.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the city water may call City Hall at (208) 228-3220.