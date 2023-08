JEROME — A 34-year-old Wendell man died Saturday afternoon after rolling his car, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

The man was driving west on I-84 in a Honda Accord when “the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned,” according to police.

The driver died at the scene.

Idaho State Police will continue to investigate the incident.