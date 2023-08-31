Wetter and cooler temperatures are expected for Labor Day weekend - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — It’s time to plan for a wetter and cooler-than-normal Labor Day weekend, especially if you are headed to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

While temperatures last year for Labor Day weekend were noticeably hot, and meteorologists issued a heat wave advisory while looking at near-record or record heat for some locations, this year will look significantly different.

This time last year, temperatures in Blackfoot for the fair were in the 90s, with Sept. 4 hitting 99 degrees, according to data online from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

The fair is kicking off in Blackfoot this Friday and will be much cooler. It’s similar for surrounding cities in eastern Idaho, such as Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello.

“Probably 20 to 30 degrees colder than what we saw for the fair last year,” said NWS meteorologist Andrew McKaughan.

McKaughan said Friday will be the warmest day that eastern Idaho will see in the next week, with it being in the mid to low 80s. Then, once it hits the weekend, that will change.

“Saturday is probably right around 80 degrees or so. Sunday, mid-70s, Monday probably mid-60s, and then lower 70s on Tuesday,” McKaughan said. “There will be plenty of rain around too. We have rain chances in the forecast basically every day: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.”

This year, it might be a good idea to pack an umbrella or rain jacket just in case.

“This whole region is just going to be wet,” McKaughan said. “There’s a potential for some thunderstorms during all those days. Anyone that may be going out to the fair, if you do hear the thunder, it’s probably a good idea to get inside.”