What are burn scars? What to know about this dangerous Idaho phenomena after heavy rain - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The worst of Hurricane Hilary’s remnants have come and left Idaho. Some parts of the state, such as Boise, escaped the worst of Hilary’s wrath, while other regions felt the brunt of the tropical storm’s force.

While Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley only saw about 0.4 inches of rain, areas west of the City of Trees and in the mountains saw heavier totals. Ontario, Oregon, received 1.5 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday morning, while mountainous communities such as McCall received about 2.3 inches.

While the threat of Hilary’s rain has passed, flooding and landslides via a lesser-known threat still persist: wildfire burn scars.

WHAT ARE WILDFIRE BURN SCARS?

If you’ve ever driven past the aftermath of a wildfire, it’s relatively easy to see the damage caused – scorched land, stripped trees and little observable life.

But what you can’t see is the damage that’s been done underneath the ground.

When organic materials, such as trees, shrubbery, and even litter, burn at a high intensity, water-repellent compounds are broken down and seep into the soil below.

“There’s such a thing as what we call hydrophobic soil that naturally repels water, and that can cause water runoff,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joel Tannenholz told the Idaho Statesman.

As the hydrophobic repellents seep into the soil, a layer of ash from the wildfire sits on top of it. When heavy rains enter the area — such as with Hilary — the top layer of ash becomes saturated with water as the water-repellent soil below cannot retain any water.

As a result, the layer of ash slides downhill, resulting in a landslide and potential flooding from continued rain on top of the hydrophobic soil.