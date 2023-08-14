Winners announced for the 32nd annual duck race in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Twenty-three thousand rubber ducks raced down the Snake River over the weekend toward the finish line to win a prize.

The ducks were all part of the 32nd annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race put on by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club on Saturday. The rubber ducks are given numbers, which lets participants adopt a duck for a small amount of money.

The famous duck drop happened north of The Falls overlook near the Best Western Driftwood Inn.

A yellow dumpster bin is filled with thousands of ducks and is then taken up by a crane and dumped into the river. The ducks race down the river to win a prize.

This year’s grand prize is a 2023 KIA Seltos donated by Stones KIA. The first prize is a 2023 Suzuki King Quad 4 Wheeler from Idaho Central Credit Union. Other prizes included Alpine Jewelers earrings valued at $2,500 and a Sam’s Club gift certificate valued at $1,000.

Here is the full list of winners from the event:

Grand Prize – 2023 Stones KIA Seltos: Brett Johnson

Brett Johnson 2023 4-Wheeler from ICCU: Carla Farris

Carla Farris Alpine Jewelers Earrings $2,500: Carmen Ramos

Carmen Ramos Two Season Golf Passes – City of Idaho Falls: Danny Wirdel

Danny Wirdel $1,250 Dining Package #1: Earl and Deb Hensley

Earl and Deb Hensley Downtown IF Package $1,250: Danelle Cummings

Danelle Cummings Eastern Idaho State Fair Package: Lindsey Barber

Lindsey Barber Original Watercolor – Gloria Miller Allen: Perry Robertson

Perry Robertson Dining Package #2: McKenna Bajo

McKenna Bajo Sam’s Club Gift Certificate $1,000: Tiffany Hefner

Tiffany Hefner Bill’s Bike & Snow Package $1,000: Bridget McAffee

Bridget McAffee Carey Law $1,000 cash prize: Brian Bigelow

Over the past 32 years, the Rotary Club has raised more than $6.5 million through duck adoptions, with matched funds by the City of Idaho Falls. After event expenses, all of the remaining funds go into making improvements along the River Walk/Greenbelt. For the past six years, the funds have gone toward the development of the city’s newest park along the River Walk – Heritage Park, a news release said.

“The Duck Race was a great success! Thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors, volunteers, and citizens of Idaho Falls and the surrounding area for attending and adopting your ducks! We really appreciate your support,” said Elaine Gray with the Idaho Falls Rotary Club. “Many folks expressed their love and appreciation of our beautiful Snake River Greenbelt/Riverwalk.”

