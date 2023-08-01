You have to see this! Amazon delivery driver takes a swim in customer's pool - East Idaho News

GOING FOR A SWIM — Sometimes the best way to cool off on a hot summer day is by jumping fully clothed into a stranger’s pool — well, at least that’s what one Amazon delivery driver thought.

A security camera belonging to a homeowner in Southern California captured footage of a delivery driver diving into their backyard pool on June 30, 2023. The video went viral and has over four million views on Youtube.

The homeowner, who lives in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena, left a note for the delivery man by the pool that said, “If you want to go for a swim, you are welcome to.”

The worker didn’t hesitate to accept the offer. After dropping off the customer’s package, the worker sat his phone on a table and made his way to the diving board where he quickly dove into the water.

I think it’s safe to say this is a home the driver hopes he’ll continue to deliver to in the summer heat.