You have to see this! Little girl gives herself pep talk before jumping into water - East Idaho News

MOTIVATIONAL WORDS — A little girl and the pep talk she gave herself to jump into water has gone viral, and it’s quite possibly the cutest video you’ll see all day.

The video shared by Good Morning America on Aug. 1, 2023, shows a little girl and boy in lifejackets getting ready to jump into what looks like a shallow pool.

“Come on, Bella! I know you can. You can do it. Be brave,” a woman is heard telling the little girl who is nervous to jump.

Bella tries to motivate herself by yelling, “I got this!” but after saying it, she is still hesitant to leave the ground. She takes a few deep breaths, yells again “I got this!” and claps her hands, but once again, she doesn’t jump.

“Just jump. Don’t even think about it. Just do it,” the woman tells Bella.

Bella says she was “kind of scared” and would jump after the little boy went.

As she walks to the edge, she shouts, “I’m gonna go in the water! I got this! I’m afraid! I got this! I’m not even afraid anymore!”

She squats down, smiles and leaps into the water. The happy little girl has excitement written all over her face as she immediately gets up and shouts, “I did it!”