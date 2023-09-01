A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who has volunteered 20 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who has volunteered 20 years at the Eastern Idaho State FairPublished at
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair begins today and we found out about a couple who has been volunteering for 20 years. They serve with the American Legion and meet thousands of people every year at the fair. We decided to surprise and thank them for all they’ve done. Check out the video above!
