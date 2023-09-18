Body recovered at Ririe Reservoir - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Stock image

On Saturday afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ririe Reservoir to a report of a deceased person found in a vehicle.

The reporting party was able to take deputies to the area by boat near the Meadow Creek inlet where a vehicle was found on the side of a cliff.

It appeared the vehicle left the roadway from the Meadow Creek Road above the lake and came to rest partially down the cliffs in the canyon. A deceased male was found inside the vehicle and later identified as a man previously reported missing and possibly suicidal to the Idaho Falls Police Department the day before.

Due to the steep terrain and nightfall conditions, deputies returned at daylight on Sunday with high angle rescue equipment and assistance from Bonneville County Search and Rescue, Idaho Falls Fire Dept., Jefferson Central Fire, and Air Idaho Rescue to safely recover the victim.

The case remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.