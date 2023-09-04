C.R. Fish and Things is dominating the fair food game - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is here, and with that comes all of the yummy food you could imagine.

Today, we’re stopping by C.R. Fish. The business has been around the fair for years and for good reason! You may remember their delicious smoked salmon bagel, but this year, it’s all about the churro donuts.

Before the fair opened, I was lucky enough to try three different versions.

First was the pumpkin spice churro donut with pumpkin cream cheese and whipped cream. This dessert is perfect for the transition to fall. It’s sweet, the churro is warm and crunchy and the fall flavors send me right into the Halloween spirit.

The pumpkin spice churro donut from C.R. Fish and Things at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Next, we tried the huckleberry cream churro donut. This dessert is filled with huckleberry cream cheese and a fresh huckleberry sauce on top. It’s sweet, tangy and fruity, making it the perfect dessert to enjoy while you’re walking through the fair.

The huckleberry cream churro donut from C.R. Fish and Things at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Lastly, we tried the infamous peach churro donut. With fresh peaches, whipped cream and the warm, crispy churro donut, you’re sure to be back at the stand multiple times.

The peach churro donut from C.R. Fish and Things at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Check out a video of me trying these items in the player above!