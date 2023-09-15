Singer Walker Hayes gives 79-year-old woman who just beat cancer the ultimate Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a message about a 79-year-old named Virginia who loves country singer Walker Hayes. It said:

I was wondering if there is any way you could try to help me out with something for my mom. She is 79 and just beat an aggressive colon cancer. She had her last chemo last week. She is obsessed with Walker Hayes. She tells her Alexa all the time to play “the Applebees song”. We got tickets to take her to the fair to see him. This will be her first outing post chemo and it would make her world after the last 9 months she has had to get his autograph or maybe even meet him for a minute? Thanks East Idaho News!

Walker performed at the Eastern Idaho State Fair last week and agreed to help us with a big surprise for Virginia! Check it out in the video player above.