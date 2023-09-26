Credible sightings reported after local man goes missing, sheriff’s office still searching for him - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — There have been credible sightings of a local 32-year-old man who went missing in early September, and deputies are still trying to find him.

Tyler Stoddard of Monteview was reported missing on Sept. 11 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was found abandoned near 2700 North in Monteview. The vehicle was inoperable, and deputies believe that he walked away from it, according to a news release.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com on Monday that Stoddard has been removed from the National Crime Information Center as a missing person due to multiple sightings in the Madison County area, indicating that he is safe.

He has not been located by the sheriff’s office, but Fullmer said deputies are still working on the case and are interested in seeing him for themselves to make sure he is safe.

You are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210 option 7 if you know any information on his whereabouts.