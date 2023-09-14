Sheriff’s office asking for help after Jefferson County man disappears - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — Deputies are searching for a 32-year-old man that has been missing for almost two weeks and is asking for the public’s help.

Tyler Stoddard of Monteview was reported missing on Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. However, Stoddard has not been seen since Sept. 4.

His vehicle was found abandoned near 2700 North in Monteview on Monday. The vehicle was inoperable and deputies believe that he walked away from it, according to a news release.

Possible sightings have been reported near Beaver Dick Park in Madison County.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful, and the sheriff’s office is requesting assistance in finding Stoddard.

Stoddard is 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210, option 7.