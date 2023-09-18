DMV removes convenience fees for online license reinstatement payments - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.

BOISE– The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has removed the convenience fee for online driver’s license reinstatement payments.

Now customers with a suspended license will be able to pay for a license reinstatement online at www.DMV.idaho.gov without paying extra convenience fees. These savings are passed along to DMV customers. Drivers with a suspended license will still need to satisfy all other conditions and wait the appropriate amount of time to get their driving privileges back.

“This is great news for drivers in Idaho who have had their license suspended,” explained DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan. “The removal of the convenience fee for online driver’s license reinstatement payments makes getting your license back more affordable.”

DMV.idaho.gov is a one-stop-shop for everything DMV. Over a dozen transactions can be completed online, from a change of address to registration renewals.

Customers searching the web should be wary of imitation and scam websites claiming to offer DMV services. The safest option is always to type DMV.idaho.gov directly into your browser bar.