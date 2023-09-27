Family searching for missing Idaho Falls man nearly three weeks after last sighting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police are searching for a man who has been missing for almost three weeks.

David Burggraf, 49, has reportedly not been seen since leaving his home in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Sept. 9.

According to a family member, Burggraf is 5’5″, weighs about 180 pounds and is most likely driving a white Ford F350 with 8B plates.

Idaho Falls Police Department Lt. Bob Lasher says police have been investigating leads, but they haven’t been successful.

If you’ve seen Burgraff or have any information about his disappearance, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.