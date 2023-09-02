Feeding Frenzy: BJ's Bayou bringing Louisiana taste to the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is here, and with that comes all of the yummy food you could imagine.

Before the fair opened, I was lucky enough to try one of the most popular booths at the fair, BJ’s Bayou.

BJ’s Bayou, owned by BJ Berlin, is a restaurant out of Roberts that has been making Louisiana-style cuisine and bringing it to the Eastern Idaho State Fair for 15 years now, and is only gaining popularity.

I tried the Crescent City B.B.Q. Shrimp, a favorite of many fair-goers. According to BJ, is also a favorite appetizer at the restaurant.

The Crescent City B.B.Q. Shrimp from BJ’s Bayou at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The shrimp is buttery, seasoned perfectly and transports you directly to the bayou. The dish also comes with a TON of shrimp, so if you’re a seafood fan, this is the place for you.

Check out a video of me trying these items with BJ Berlin in the player above!