Feeding Frenzy: BJ's Bayou bringing Louisiana taste to the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is here, and with that comes all of the yummy food you could imagine.
Before the fair opened, I was lucky enough to try one of the most popular booths at the fair, BJ’s Bayou.
BJ’s Bayou, owned by BJ Berlin, is a restaurant out of Roberts that has been making Louisiana-style cuisine and bringing it to the Eastern Idaho State Fair for 15 years now, and is only gaining popularity.
I tried the Crescent City B.B.Q. Shrimp, a favorite of many fair-goers. According to BJ, is also a favorite appetizer at the restaurant.
The shrimp is buttery, seasoned perfectly and transports you directly to the bayou. The dish also comes with a TON of shrimp, so if you’re a seafood fan, this is the place for you.
Check out a video of me trying these items with BJ Berlin in the player above!