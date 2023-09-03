Sweet Temptations wins fairest sweet with one dessert, takes second for best sweet with another - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair continues at Sweet Temptations, whose Pumpkin Whoopie Pie won the Fairest of Them All-Sweet at Thursday’s food judging.

The Pumpkin Whoopie Pie is two soft pumpkinspice cake pieces with a whipped cream filling, topped with candied pecans and homemade vanilla soft serve.

Sweet Temptations’ other entry into the fair food judging, the Strawberry Temptress, took second place in Best New Sweet. It features a pull-apart bread topped with caramel sauce, fresh strawberries, almonds and a whipped topping.

Everything (including the several gluten-free options) at Sweet Temptations, is made in small batches by the Sweet Temptations team.

It is located near the front of the food corner and is open every day of the fair at 8 a.m. And they do not close until everyone leaves — including staying there until midnight for the concerts.